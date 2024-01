Afghanistan : Manizha Seddiqi, a women human rights defender and protestor, is arbitrarily detained by the Taliban since October 2023. She has no access to lawyers, regular family visits, and healthcare support. She must be immediately and unconditionally released. @GDI1415… pic.twitter.com/J1gLvhuqYg

— Amnesty International South Asia, Regional Office (@amnestysasia) January 22, 2024