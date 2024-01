In Bagrami, #Kabul, women and communities are leading the way w/ #CommunityKitchen. They are providing nutritious meals, boosting the local economy + strengthening community bonds.

With funding from @JapaninAFG, @UNDP/@CAREGlobal empower women to lead, learn, and earn. pic.twitter.com/J8i8JT6vVI

— UNDP Afghanistan (@UNDPaf) January 21, 2024