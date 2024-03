For #IWD2024 we partnered with @AWCCI2 and 40 women entrepreneurs from 20 provinces to showcase their products and promote their business. The talent, entrepreneurial spirit and expertise of Afghan women was on full display in Kabul, 7-10 March. #InvestinWomen pic.twitter.com/NyBbbefGzA

— UN Women Afghanistan (@unwomenafghan) March 10, 2024