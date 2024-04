ساخت یک مرکز اجتماعی برای زنان در ولایت هرات

A newly-opened women’s community centre in Injil district, Herat, supported by @Refugees & ptner, @AWSDCkabul gives women a space to learn & socialise.

“It has a very good impact on my life, I feel very good here,” said one woman.

10k + women & girls benefit from the centre. pic.twitter.com/xOTDlmhE5R

