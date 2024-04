With the launch of HesabPay — the first digital payment platform in #افغانستان, @WFP_Afghanistan has opened 80k digital accounts since 2022, making cash assistance much easier and inclusive.

Read more: https://t.co/Kk11mmWm0P #InvestInWomen #SheInnovates

— WFP Innovation (@WFPInnovation) March 28, 2024