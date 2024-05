Breaking: Flash floods ravage #افغانستان, killing more than 300 people in Baghlan and destroying more than 1000 houses.

This has been one of many floods over the last few weeks, due to unusually heavy rainfall. WFP is now distributing fortified biscuits to the survivors. pic.twitter.com/X4AaBW5TIC

— WFP in Afghanistan (@WFP_Afghanistan) May 11, 2024