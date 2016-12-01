World AIDS Day Observed Globally

Translations pending.

Nations across the world observed World AIDS Day on Thursday – as millions of people across the globe suffer from the virus with many still deprived of access to proper treatment.

Afghanistan also marked the day in a bid to promote awareness of the virus among its citizens.

Although there are no definite statistics on the number of infected people in Afghanistan, estimates indicate that the number of people with HIV/AIDS is about 7,000 – of which many live in social isolation.

Research conducted on the spread of the virus in Afghanistan shows that the majority of infected people contracted the virus through the use of drugs. Officials have said drug addicts often share needles, which can lead to the spread of the virus.

Although government has taken a number of steps over the years to promote awareness of HIV/AIDS, many people who have the virus are still ostracized by society, and some by their families, health workers have said.

The latest data by the World Health Organization shows that there are 37 million people living with the virus, with only 18.2 million people on anti-retroviral treatment worldwide.

The WHO meanwhile, issued new guidelines recently on HIV self-testing in order to help ease the diagnosis of the virus.

According to WHO, the initiative is aimed to help millions of people know their status and help them to get the right treatment.

According to the latest WHO progress report, the “lack of an HIV diagnosis is a major obstacle to implementing the organization’s recommendation that everyone with HIV should be offered antiretroviral therapy (ART).”

World AIDS Day Observed Globally