Kabul (BNA) Afghan Red Crescent have been distributed foodstuffs to 600 families affected by drought in northern Baghlan province. Dr. Jaan Musazai head of Afghan Red Crescent in Baghlan told BNA correspondent, each family have received 50Kg flour, 24Kg rice, 7Kg bean, 10liter cooking ghee, 5Kg sugar, 1Kg tea, 2Kg salt and a package of PB5 biscuit. The aids have been distributed to the families in Dahna Ghori district of the province.

The post Afghan Red Crescent Distributes Foodstuffs to 600 Drought-Affected Families appeared first on Bakhtar News Agency.





