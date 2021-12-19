Afghanistan U19 National Cricket Team Leave Kabul for UAE to Participate in U19 Asian Cup

Kabul (BNA) Afghanistan U19 National Cricket team departs for UAE to participate in the 9th edition of ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021.

Suliman Safi’s led 20-member Afghan National U19 squad left Kabul for UAE this morning, where they are placed in Group A of the Asia Cup alongside India, Pakistan & the UAE.

Afghan U19s will have two days of practice sessions before their first official match in the event against Pakistan on Thursday, Dec 23 at the ICC Academy Oval 2. They will take on the UAE in their next game on December 25, 2021, at ICC Academy Oval 1, while they will travel back to the ICC Academy Oval 2 to face India U19s in their last match of the group stage.

ACB Chairman, Mirwais Ashraf addressed the media during the press conference ahead of the departure of the team about the overall preparations of the team and was confident that the team will perform well in both events.

He further talked to the team that it has got the eyes of the nation upon themselves and countrymen expect the tea to perform well.

Mirwais Ashraf has also added that the ACB will provide extra bonuses to the team on their victories against the bigger teams. “We will also provide extra bonuses to the Man of the Match, the centurions, and the individuals who take five wickets” he added.

The CEO of the ACB also addressed the team that the team possesses the full support of the nation. He added: “You are the best 20 in the country, concentrate on the teamwork that makes you the best in the events. Push yourselves, play up to your potential and make the country proud”.

The team seems to be well-prepared as they went through various training camps. Initially, they went through a month-long camp followed by another 6-day training and preparatory camp, in which they have worked on their different capacities as well as featured in 4 one-day practice matches against the Nangarhar A team, which proved very convenient in terms of their preparations.

