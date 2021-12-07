Deputy PM Meets with UN Special Representative for Afghanistan

Kabul (BNA) Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan met with Deborah Lyons, the UN Special Representative for Afghanistan today.

In the meeting, the UN Special Representative provided information on his recent visit to the United States and his meetings with World Bank officials.

She added, we pay teachers and health workers and try to buy food from inside Afghanistan and distribute it to the people, stressing the need to provide security for aid agencies.

During the meeting, Abdul Salam Hanafi said: “The Islamic Emirate is committed to ensuring the security of donor institutions and national security is ensured inside Afghanistan, everyone is equal before the law and education for all is our policy.”

Abdul Salam Hanafi added: “We call on the international community to complete the in-completed projects, Islamic Emirate to help young talents, in addition to finding employment, be prevented from escaping.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that it is unfair to give Afghanistan a seat in the United Nations to someone who does not represent the government and people of Afghanistan.

This seat is the right of the government and people of Afghanistan and the right must be upheld, United Nations must work on rationality and seriously consider it again.

