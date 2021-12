FM Muttaqi and Pakistani Ambassador Discuses Indian Assisted Wheat to Afghanistan

Kabul (BNA) Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi met Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul late on Saturday.

The meeting focused on enhancing trade and facilitating Indian assisted wheat to reach Afghanistan.

In the meeting, Pakistani Ambassador said, Pakistan government will allow the Indian assisted wheat to be shipped to Afghanistan by Afghan-owned vehicles.

Minister Muttaqi thanked the Pakistan government for this initiative.

