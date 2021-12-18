FM Muttaqi Leaves for Pakistan to Attend OIC Conference

Kabul (BNA) Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi leading a delegation left Kabul for Islamabad this morning to participate in the extraordinary conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The meeting will be held tomorrow (December 19) in addition to the members of the OIC, the United States, Russia, China, Britain, the European Union, the World Bank and representatives of UN-affiliated aid agencies will be invited.

Later, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told media persons in Islamabad that 90 delegates invited to the summit had reached Islamabad and more were expected today.

