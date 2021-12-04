Latest News

FM Muttaqi Meets Chinese Ambassador to Kabul

Kabul (BNA) Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi met Wang Yu, Ambassador of People Republic of China to Kabul this morning.
During the meeting, both sides discussed Afghan-China political relation, trade, humanitarian aid, development and providing technical education to Afghan students.
In the meeting, the two sides, particularly focused on enhanced trade between Afghanistan and China.
Also, Foreign Minister and Ambassador discussed increased export of pine nuts and routes to export Afghan products to China.
At the end of the meeting, the Chinese side pledged further humanitarian aid in addition to what has already been provided.

