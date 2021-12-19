Kabul (BNA) Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi met Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the Turkish Foreign Minister at the sideline of Extraordinary OIC session on Afghanistan in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both sides focused on bilateral diplomatic relations and joint cooperation between Afghanistan and Turkey.

In the meeting, the Turkish Foreign Minister said Turkish companies and traders would visit Afghanistan.

Minister Muttaqi said security and facilities would be provided for Turkish traders and humanitarian organization and all impediments would be removed.

The post FM Muttaqi Meets His Turkish Counterpart in Islamabad appeared first on Bakhtar News Agency.





Kabul (BNA) Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi met Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the Turkish Foreign Minister at the sideline of Extraordinary OIC session on Afghanistan in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both sides focused on bilateral diplomatic relations and joint cooperation between Afghanistan and Turkey.

In the meeting, the Turkish Foreign Minister said Turkish companies and traders would visit Afghanistan.

Minister Muttaqi said security and facilities would be provided for Turkish traders and humanitarian organization and all impediments would be removed.

The post FM Muttaqi Meets His Turkish Counterpart in Islamabad appeared first on Bakhtar News Agency.





