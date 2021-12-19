FM Muttaqi Meets Iranian FM at the Sideline of OIC Session

Kabul (BNA) Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian at the sideline of the extraordinary OIC session on Afghanistan in Islamabad.
In the meeting, the two sides talked on current security and humanitarian situation as well as trade, economy, and political relations between the two countries.

The post FM Muttaqi Meets Iranian FM at the Sideline of OIC Session appeared first on Bakhtar News Agency.


