FM Muttaqi Meets Turkmen Deputy FM and Discussed Mutual Interests

Kabul (BNA) Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi met Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Wafa Khadzhiev at the sideline of extraordinary OIC session on Afghanistan in Islamabad.

In the meeting, FM Muttaqi thanked Turkmenistan for delivering humanitarian aid to Afghanistan through Torghundi and Aqina ports and discussed enhanced bilateral trade, economic, and political relations.

During the meeting, the Turkmen delegation called the extraordinary OIC session on Afghanistan a good opportunity and a significant political gain for Afghanistan.

