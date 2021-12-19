Kabul (BNA) Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi met UN Under-Secretary General Martin Griffiths at the margin of extraordinary OIC session on Afghanistan in Islamabad today.

In the meeting, FM Muttaqi thanked UN for attracting humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, calling for developmental assistance along with emergency relief.

Minister Muttaqi said both, previous and new developmental projects should commence and sanctions on Afghan banking system should be lifted so the Afghan people could connect with the world.

During the meeting, the UN Under-Secretary General Martin Griffiths pledged to cooperate in the mentioned issues.

The post Foreign Minister of IEA Meets UN Under-Secretary General appeared first on Bakhtar News Agency.





