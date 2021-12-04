World

From the Field: ‘climate-smart’ development in an uncertain world

تصویر Kokcha Press Kokcha Press ارسال ایمیل 2 ساعت پیش
5,301 کمتر از یک دقیقه

Today, when the UN plans initiatives to help vulnerable communities become more resilient, the climate crisis has to be part of the equation. The UN Development Programme (UNDP) is connecting the dots between people and the impacts that climate change is having on their lives.
Today, when the UN plans initiatives to help vulnerable communities become more resilient, the climate crisis has to be part of the equation. The UN Development Programme (UNDP) is connecting the dots between people and the impacts that climate change is having on their lives.

برچسب ها
تصویر Kokcha Press Kokcha Press ارسال ایمیل 2 ساعت پیش
5,301 کمتر از یک دقیقه

نوشته های مشابه

Women’s Rights in Afghanistan; A Woman is Not a Property, But a Noble and Free Human Being

59 دقیقه پیش

Somalia: Security Council adopts resolution to keep pirates at bay

9 ساعت پیش

The Gambia: Guterres calls for ‘credible and transparent’ election 

10 ساعت پیش

With 1.3 million annual road deaths, UN wants to halve number by 2030 

13 ساعت پیش
دکمه بازگشت به بالا