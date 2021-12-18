Kabul (BNA) Afghan Red Crescent have been distributed foodstuffs to 600 families affected by drought in Baghlan province.

Dr. Jaan Mohammad Musa Zai, the head of the Afghan Red Crescent (ARC) in Baghlan told, ARC have been distributed 600 drought affected-families in Baghlan Markazai district of the province.

The distributed aids include, 50Kg of flour, 25Kg of rice, 19Kg of cooking ghee, 5Kg of sugar, 2Kg of tea and 7Kg bean.

He the process of humanitarian aids by ARC will continue in other parts of Baghlan as well.

The post Hundreds of Families Received Humanitarian Aid in Baghlan appeared first on Bakhtar News Agency.





Kabul (BNA) Afghan Red Crescent have been distributed foodstuffs to 600 families affected by drought in Baghlan province.

Dr. Jaan Mohammad Musa Zai, the head of the Afghan Red Crescent (ARC) in Baghlan told, ARC have been distributed 600 drought affected-families in Baghlan Markazai district of the province.

The distributed aids include, 50Kg of flour, 25Kg of rice, 19Kg of cooking ghee, 5Kg of sugar, 2Kg of tea and 7Kg bean.

He the process of humanitarian aids by ARC will continue in other parts of Baghlan as well.

The post Hundreds of Families Received Humanitarian Aid in Baghlan appeared first on Bakhtar News Agency.





