World

Somalia: Security Council adopts resolution to keep pirates at bay

تصویر Kokcha Press Kokcha Press ارسال ایمیل 9 ساعت پیش
5,302 کمتر از یک دقیقه

The UN Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution to combat the continuing threat of piracy off the coast of Somalia, as shipping and protection measures to keep vessels safe, have returned to levels not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The UN Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution to combat the continuing threat of piracy off the coast of Somalia, as shipping and protection measures to keep vessels safe, have returned to levels not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

برچسب ها
تصویر Kokcha Press Kokcha Press ارسال ایمیل 9 ساعت پیش
5,302 کمتر از یک دقیقه

نوشته های مشابه

Women’s Rights in Afghanistan; A Woman is Not a Property, But a Noble and Free Human Being

59 دقیقه پیش

From the Field: ‘climate-smart’ development in an uncertain world

2 ساعت پیش

The Gambia: Guterres calls for ‘credible and transparent’ election 

10 ساعت پیش

With 1.3 million annual road deaths, UN wants to halve number by 2030 

13 ساعت پیش
دکمه بازگشت به بالا