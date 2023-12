Thanks to @OIC for this Award. I dedicate this award to my sisters in Afghanistan, to those afghan girls who can’t go to schools/universities. To those brave women who are in the prisons. To those women who are banned from work.#HumanRights75

— @WardakA (@AsilaA) December 7, 2023